Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah inaugurates BJP election office ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Agartala: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah inaugurated the BJP election office in Agartala on Friday.

During the inauguration, the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya and several other MLAs were present.

"It's a tradition of the BJP party that we build an election office every time. We centrally inaugurated our election office this year as well by performing puja. This office will be used for election purposes and our main office is still there. State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya and West Tripura Lok Sabha Election Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb were also present," the CM added.

A day ahead of this Manik Saha carried out a door-to-door campaign and said that the faith and confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure more than 400 seats this time in the upcoming general polls.

CM Saha said this after the Jan Sampark Abhiyan at booth numbers 10, 15, and 17 in the Kanchanmala area under the Golaghati (ST) constituency. This campaign is being carried out to ensure the victory of the BJP in the upcoming LS polls. He also met with the workers and office bearers at the party office in Golaghati during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

"The prosperity of every beneficiary is now PM Modi's guarantee. I reached the house of Kanchanmala with this message from PM Modi. During the meeting with the workers and office bearers at the party office, I encouraged them to work with more dedication to ensure BJP's win in the upcoming elections," the CM added.

CM Saha also emphasized that PM Modi always thinks about the people and works for overall development. During the Jan Sampark, CM Saha also highlighted the development work that PM Modi has done for the welfare of the people and the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah visits Central Sanskrit University in Agartala

Also Watch: