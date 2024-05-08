Tripura Club Secretary murder case: One more accused held from Kolkata, SIT formed

Agartala: In yet another significant development in the ongoing investigation of Bharat Ratna Sangha Club Secretary murder case, a team led by Tripura police arrested one accused person from Kolkata’s Mukundapur.

The police team led by additional SP (Urban) Chiranjib Chakraborty arrested the accused identified as Bir Chakra Ghosh (46) from Kolkata’s Mukundapur. He was brought to Agartala on transit remand.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar said, “One more person was arrested yesterday from Kolkata. We took a transit remand and brought him back to Agartala. So far three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Pradyot Dhar Chowdhary and Susmita Sarkar were arrested earlier and now Bir Chakra Ghosh is arrested.”

On the progress of the case, he said, “The investigation is underway in full swing. We have got many suspects and hopefully, all of them will be arrested very soon.” He also informed that a specific case was registered on the day of the incident-May 1-after which the investigation was started.

Meanwhile, top sources in the police department said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for an effective inquiry into the sensational murder case. The four-member SIT is being led by Inspector Prajit Malakar.

Senior officials in the police department also informed that apart from the arrested persons, police had been interrogating a couple of people who had alleged links with the incident.

It should be noted here that the shocking incident occurred on May 1. The sitting secretary of Bharat Ratna Sangha Club Durga Prasanna Deb was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Salbagan area located near Agartala city. (ANI)

