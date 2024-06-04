Tripura: Doctor attacked by youths at hospital in Agartala, medical community expresses concern

AGARTALA: In an incident that has left the medical community in turmoil, a doctor was assaulted and injured by a group of youths at a government hospital in Agartala. The attack occurred while the doctor was on duty, attending to patients.

The injured doctor said, "I am a third-year PG student. I came for night duty. In the parking lot three youths abused me. The security guard and a policeman came to my rescue. I wanted to file a police complaint. Later when I parked my vehicle then 4 people confronted me and assaulted me. They held my bike and hit me on my head."

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when a group of young men entered the hospital's emergency ward, reportedly agitated over the treatment of a relative. Heated words were exchanged, and the situation quickly escalated. The youths attacked the doctor, injuring him badly and leaving him in need of immediate medical attention.

Hospital staff and security personnel intervened to restrain the attackers and protect the doctor, who sustained several injuries. He was promptly treated for his wounds and is currently in stable condition. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of medical professionals who are often at the frontline, especially during emergencies.

The police were called to the scene and launched an investigation into the assault. Preliminary reports suggest that the altercation was fuelled by a misunderstanding about the treatment process. Authorities have detained several individuals involved in the incident and are conducting further inquiries.

The medical community has expressed outrage and concern over the attack. Doctors and healthcare workers have emphasized the need for stricter security measures in hospitals to ensure their safety. Many have also called for legal action against those who threaten or harm medical professionals. (ANI)

