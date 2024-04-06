Tripura Elections: 8,000 Choose Home Voting, Officials Undergo Training

AGARTALA: Officials who will be deployed in the home voting process in West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and the 7-Ramnagar By-polls are currently undergoing training.

The home voting is scheduled for April 10, and 12. In the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, home voting will take place on April 17 and 18.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats: the West Parliamentary Seat, where the election is on April 19, and the East (ST) Parliamentary seat, where polling is on April 26.

There is also a by-election in the 7-Ramnahar Assembly Constituency on April 19.