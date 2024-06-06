Tripura: Indian Army launches environmental campaign themed ‘Our land Our future’ in Agartala

Agartala: Spear Corps of the Indian Army launched a campaign encompassing a series of events focusing on Land Restoration and Drought Resilience under the slogan, “Our Land, Our Future, We are Generation Restoration”. The events were conducted at Agartala from May 28 to June 1.

On May 28, a children’s painting competition was organised with the theme “Painting a Green Future” in which a total of 33 children unleashed their creativity to showcase their messages of “Saving Mother Earth”. A special cleanliness event was also conducted in and around the cantonment including ‘Amrit Sarovar’ lake which drew a huge participation. Indian Army has been actively involved in conducting cleanliness drives as part of their community outreach and social responsibility efforts.

In continuation of the campaign, an awareness drive was also organised including the screening of the movie “Learn To Care” on May 30 for military personnel and their dependents. Lectures and demonstrations on segregation of waste, recycling & reuse of materials were also conducted on May 31 and June 1. Highlighting the importance of environmental sustainability, more than 250 saplings were planted by soldiers, ladies and children on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“Spear Corps warriors will continue to conduct such campaigns to increase awareness and contribute to the society and the nation,” stated an official release.

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, marks the start of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. This year’s theme is “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”. The World Environment day has grown into a major campaign involving over 150 countries, with each year focusing on a specific theme to address critical environmental challenges. The day serves as a call to action for governments, businesses, and individuals to engage in sustainable practices and make positive changes to protect our planet. Activities range from local clean-ups and tree planting to educational events and policy advocacy, all aimed at fostering a deeper connection to the environment and promoting a collective responsibility towards its preservation. (ANI)

