Tripura: Kharchi Fair set to begin on July 14 under high security at Howrah Ghat

AGARTALA: The highly anticipated Kharchi Fair is set to commence on July 14, following the traditional bathing ceremony of the fourteen deities at Howrah Ghat on July 13. The fair, which draws thousands of visitors each year, promises an exciting blend of cultural festivities, community activities, and heightened security measures.

In the lead-up to the fair, extensive preparations have been undertaken by the organizing committee. Several meetings with the District Magistrate in the conference hall were pivotal in coordinating the fair's logistics. Various sub-committees were formed, and meetings with all stakeholders ensured that every detail was meticulously planned.

Government and commercial stalls are fully set up, with final touches being added to the fair premises and surrounding areas, which have been thoroughly cleaned and illuminated.

Khayerpur Block Chairman Biswajit Shil said, "Our Kharchi fair is going to start on July 14. The fourteen deities will be bathed at Howrah Ghat at 6:05 am on the previous day, July 13. The fair will start the next day. Towards the end of our preparations, we had two meetings with the DM in the conference hall. We have formed various sub-committees and held meetings with everyone. Our government and commercial stalls are fully set up, and the work is almost done. The fair premises and surrounding areas are lit up and cleaned, and everything will be tidied up tomorrow and the day after."

He further said that additionally, considering the importance of security, about 700 TSR police officers, along with scout guards and local volunteers have been arranged.

He further said, "Special attention has been paid to security, especially since more people attend at night than during the day, to prevent any untoward incidents. Special arrangements have been made for parking to ensure that vehicles do not park on the roads and that no excess money is collected for parking. It has also been directed to increase the number of auto vehicles at night, and TRTC has been informed to run extra buses."

He further said that this year's fair theme is 'Green Future'.

He further added, "This year's fair theme is 'Green Future', and we will distribute around 15,000 saplings for planting. Since 2018, we have been making accommodation and food arrangements for the saints who come from far away. All preparations for the fair are going very well." (ANI)

