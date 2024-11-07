Tripura: Police Detain Two Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegal Border Crossing

Agartala: In a significant development, two Bangladeshi citizens have been detained by the security personnel for illegally entering India, said police officials.

They were detained on Tuesday afternoon at the Agartala Railway Station.

The Bangladesh nationals have been identified as Mohammed Jalal Awladar (40) and Ruma Begum (25) with her 4-year-old daughter Raima and are residents of Bagerhat district of Bangladesh. They reportedly planned to board a train to travel to other Indian states.

Based on the confidential information, a joint operation involving the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF) led to their detention.

The detained individuals are currently undergoing rounds of questioning at the Agartala GRP police station, with authorities suggesting that further arrests may follow in connection with this case.

A case has been officially registered at the Agartala GRP station. The detained individuals are scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday.

Investigations are underway to uncover further details in the case.

Earlier on November 4, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sabroom Police apprehended eight individuals, including three Indian nationals and five Bangladeshi nationals, at Jalkumbha near Sabroom in South Tripura district. The operation took place around 2:40 pm.

According to the official statement, “All three Indian nationals were apprehended while crossing the border, and are residents of Baikhora, South Tripura district. All the Bangladeshi nationals are residents of village Jagannath, PS Ramgarh, Khagracheri in Bangladesh.” A preliminary inquiry is underway.

“BSF is maintaining a high level of alertness along the international border to prevent infiltration, emphasizing their commitment to border security,” the statement added. (ANI)

