Tripura Secures Rs 2,800 Crore to Stimulate Economic Growth

AGARTALA: Officials stated that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways decided to sanction projects worth over ₹2,800 crore to enhance the economy and surface communication system of Tripura.

This development followed a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, which was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss several projects that the ministry would approve for the state.

Later, posting on social media, he said that he inspected the preparedness of 16 under-construction projects of National Highways worth 324 km in Tripura in the presence of Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior officials of the department in Delhi.

He stated that the meeting would further accelerate highway infrastructure development in the state in a sustainable manner and at reduced costs. It would make the people more connective, boost their local economies, and eventually bring the North-East to a fruitful national growth framework.

The highways of Tripura are being developed with modern infrastructure coupled with the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state to progress, move peacefully, and become prosperous.

The projects include a 50 km-long, four-lane road over an existing road connecting the Amtali to the ancient Tripura Sundari Temple, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore, and a 10-km stretch of four-laning on the Ranibazar to Inter-State Bus Terminus in Chandrapur, for which Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned.

An eastern bypass will be constructed in Agartala for a four-lane road covering 11 km for Rs 800 crore. There is also an allocation of Rs 100 crore from the Central Road Fund.

However, there is a thrust to strengthen international trade and tourism through the construction of a new National Highway coming out from Kamalpur to Ambassa and Gandacherra to Amarpur to Sabroom.

There is a commitment for building a logistics park on the eastern bypass near Agartala which will be built over more than 100 acres and money for repairing National Highways that are damaged due to flood. Of the four proposals, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the ropeway project from Maharani to Chabimura is likely to be approved soon.