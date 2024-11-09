Tripura: Three Minor Girls Kidnapped & Abandoned, Police Investigate Bizarre Incident

AGARTALA: In the most shocking and bizarre kidnapping incident, three minor girls - students of Class VI of Sribhoomi Vidyabhawan HS School located in Dewanpasha Panchayat, Dharma Nagar subdivision - were kidnapped by a high-speed battery-operated autorickshaw driver and his two associates.

The girls were left sedated but unharmed in a rubber garden near the Radhapur salt factory. The police confirmed that no girl was physically harmed.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, around 3:00 PM when the three girls were walking home from school. According to police sources, it is said the girls were intercepted by a battery-operated autorickshaw wherein the driver and two accomplices were already inside. The kidnappers shoved the girls forcibly inside the vehicle. They managed to sedate the girls so that they could not scream or escape.

When the girls were late in returning home, their families created a ruckus and contacted the Dharma Nagar police station with the incident. Meanwhile, the girls regained consciousness and found themselves at the house of one Niranjan Shukla Baidya who lived near the rubber garden.

Learning about their condition, Shukla Baidya got in touch with panchayat members and the girls' relatives using the phone numbers the girls provided.

Being aware of this, the police reached the spot and took the girls back safely to their homes. During interrogation, the girls only recalled that they were forcibly pushed into the autorickshaw; they did not remember anything after that. However, the girls mentioned that the autorickshaw must have passed through the area of the Halflong Tea Garden when they lost consciousness.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case after the complaint was formally lodged. The incident has instilled great fear and panic among the residents, seriously questioning how safe girls and women are in the area. Authorities told the public that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.