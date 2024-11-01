Tripura: TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Demands Voting Rights For Bru Community Ahead Of Elections

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha Party’s founder and Member of District Council (MDC), Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the royal scion, met with State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury at the Agartala Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the voting rights of the recently resettled Bru community across 13 locations in Tripura.

Also known as Reang, the Bru were displaced from Mizoram over two decades ago and recently found a permanent settlement in Tripura through a historic agreement.

Debbarma appealed to the State Election Commission to ensure that these communities, residing within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), are represented in the upcoming Village Council elections by including them in the voter list.