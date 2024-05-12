Tripura Women’s College implements ‘mobile free zones’ to boost academic focus

AGARTALA: To boost academic focus and student engagement, the Women's College, Agartala has introduced ‘mobile free zones’ across its campus, aiming to reduce distractions caused by mobile phones and cultivate a more productive learning environment.

Principal-in-Charge Sarbari Nath explained that the initiative seeks to curb the overuse of mobile phones by students, which has been linked to decreased classroom participation and lower academic performance.

"We made rules to stop students from using their phones in certain places at Tripura Women's College. We want students to focus on studying and talking to each other without distractions. We have made such restrictions because we have observed that our students are becoming mobile-oriented. They continue to engage in their cell phones. So, we have decided to do such to ensure direct communication between the students and create a suitable atmosphere in the college campus," Nath said while speaking to ANI.

Effective immediately, the college has designated several areas where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited. These areas include the lawn in front of the administrative building, the road leading from the administrative building to the science building, and the railings around the college playground.

This decision arises from concerns regarding the excessive use of mobile phones among students, which has been observed to detract from class participation and academic performance. By establishing these zones, the college administration hopes to encourage students to engage more deeply with their studies and participate more actively in campus life.

Principal Nath highlighted the importance of these zones stating, "It is crucial for students to have designated areas where they can focus on their studies without the distractions posed by mobile phones. This will also promote richer, face-to-face interactions among students."

While the new policy has received support from many students who acknowledge the potential benefits of reduced screen time and enhanced interpersonal communication, it has also faced criticism. Some students expressed concerns about the practical challenges the ban could pose, particularly for those who rely on their mobile devices for communication and academic resources.

In response, the college administration assured that they are committed to addressing any difficulties that may arise during the transition period and will seek to ensure that the academic and communication needs of all students are met.

As the "Mobile Free Zones" policy takes effect, the Women's College administration is encouraging the student body to take full advantage of the opportunity to immerse themselves in their academic pursuits and to build meaningful relationships within the campus community. (ANI)

