Beda Maya Devi, a pious lady and a resident of Samar Dalani breathed her last due to kidney-related ailments on Monday at her Samar Dalani residence. She was 67. She was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Samar Dalani area. Her untimely demise was widely mourned here. She leaves behind her husband, a son, two daughters and a host of relatives.

