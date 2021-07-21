5,000 anti-doping tests to be conducted during Tokyo Games

TOKYO: The International Testing Agency (ITA) plans to conduct approximately 5,000 on-site tests as part of its anti-doping efforts during the Tokyo Olympic Games.



For these tests, 5,000 in-and out-of-competition urine and blood samples will be collected in collaboration with the organising committee for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA), the ITA informed the 138th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Tuesday.

For Tokyo 2020, both the testing and the sanctioning components of the anti-doping system will be independent of the IOC. IANS

Also Read: Dhoni's best may come in 2nd half of IPL: Chahar

Also Watch:

