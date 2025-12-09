Assam struggling against UP of Cooch Behar Trophy match at Mangaldoi

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Uttar Pradesh gained firm control over Assam on the opening day of their Cooch Behar Trophy match at Mangaldoi on Monday. After being invited to bat first, Assam were bundled out for 138 in their first innings. Opener Tushar Rudra Borah (37) and skipper Dipankar Paul (an unbeaten 33) were the main contributors with the bat. Aayan Akram (5 for 46) and R. Krishna (3 for 24) inflicted most of the damage.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh reached 102 for 3 at stumps, reducing the deficit to just 36 runs. Captain Bhavy Goyal (43) and K. Singh (9) were at the crease when play ended for the day.

