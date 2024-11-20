Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australian start practice session ahead of 1st Test against India

Perth: Australian stars started their practice session ahead of the first Test of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at Perth starting from November 22 onwards.

The official handle of Australian men's cricket took to Instagram, posting some pictures from the practice session. Newly included uncapped opener Nathan McSweeney, Travis Head, pacer Mitchell Starc, spinner Nathan Lyon, batter Marnus Labuschagne, skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were among the players present at practice.

Starc, who started off the preparation for the series with a six-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria for New South Wales, castled opener Usman Khawaja in the nets.

Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey also posted a video of Khawaja, Smith and Head having a hit in the nets, displaying their repertoire of shots.

With both sides aiming to keep their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final chances alive, they will have to play out of their skins to do that. While India will be aiming to regain form after a rare home failure, a 0-3 whitewash Test series loss to New Zealand, Australia would be keen to prevent a hat-trick of series losses to India at home.

However, in recent months, several Australian batters have hit an underwhelming patch of form, raising concerns over their survival against a Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian pace attack.

Smith and Labuschagne, the glue of this highly-attacking side, has been dealing with a rough patch of form since the team's ICC World Test Championship title win against India last year.

In the new 2023-25 cycle, Smith has scored just 738 runs in 12 matches, averaging 35.14, with a century and four fifties in 24 innings and best score of 110. Except for a century against England in Ashes at Lord's, Smith has not delivered much heroics with the bat.

Also, Labuschagne has been slightly worse, scoring 653 runs in 12 matches and 24 innings at an average of 29.68, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 111.

Even the swashbuckling opener Head, known to provide some firepower in the middle-order, is averaging just 28.68 in 12 Tests, with just a century and three fifties in 22 innings and best score of 119.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who has hit top form in recent months, has had a poor Test record since the WTC title win, scoring just 536 runs in 20 innings, averaging 28.21, with four fifties and best score of 98.

Additionally, Australia will be missing the experience of David Warner at the top, who retired from international cricket this year, with South Australian batter McSweeney taking his place. In 34 matches, he has scored 2,252 runs in 67 innings at an average of 38.12, with six centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 127*. (ANI)

