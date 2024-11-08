British boxer Conor Benn cleared of doping charges

LONDON: Conor Benn said on Wednesday he was eager to resume boxing in Britain after the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) cleared him of wrongdoing regarding two failed drug tests in 2022.

Benn twice tested positive for the fertility drug clomifene -- which elevates testosterone levels in men.

Those findings led to his scheduled grudge contest with British rival Chris Eubank Jr at London’s O2 Arena on October 8 2022 to be called off.

Benn had his licence removed by the British Boxing Board of Control, and although his provisional suspension was lifted by the NADP in July 2023, it was subsequently reinstated after a successful appeal by the Board and the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

But the NADP has now reversed that decision saying it was “not comfortably satisfied” UKAD had proved Benn had committed a doping offence.

The 28-year-old responded to the latest development in his case in a social media post. Agencies

