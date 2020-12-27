Contest is between India's batsmen and Australia's bowlers: Mohammad Kaif

NEW DELHI: The first day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne shows that the series between the two teams is a contest between the visitors' batting and the hosts' bowling, according to former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.



"First day of Boxing Day Test has once again strengthened my view that this series is a contest between India's batting and Australia's bowling. To win the battle, India's batsmen need to fire and seal the deal #cricket #AusvInd," Kaif tweeted on Saturday after the end of the day's play.

India ended Day 1 on a strong note at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, trailing Australia by 159 runs with nine wickets in hand. IANS

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin help India take Day 1 honours

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

