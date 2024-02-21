IPL 2024 Likely To Begin From March 22, Says League Chairman Arun Dhumal

NEW DELHI: The 17th edition of the much-anticipated and high-octane Indian Premier League, commonly referred to as the IPL, is set to commence from March 22 onwards, as stated by league chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday.
The IPL chairman mentioned that the entire tournament will be played in India despite the dates likely to clash with the upcoming General Elections.
The schedule for IPL 2024 has not been unveiled yet due to the elections, which are expected to be held in April and May.
Dhumal, while speaking to the press on Tuesday, informed that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be released initially, while the remainder of the roster will be decided only after the dates of the General elections are announced.
"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," Dhumal told the media.
The IPL chairman stated that the Lok Sabha polls are anticipated to have their dates announced early next month.
Notably, the entire IPL tournament was held overseas in South Africa in 2009 while in 2014, the first 20 games were played in the UAE due to the general elections in the respective years. However, the entire tournament took place in India in 2019 despite the elections.
The two other IPL editions that were held outside India (UAE) were 2020 and 2021 (partially), but both were as a result of the Covid restrictions in India.
The final of the IPL is likely to be held on May 26, just before the commencement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.
The prestigious ICC event will kick-off on June 1. India, placed in Group B, will be up against Ireland in their first World Cup encounter in New York on June 5.
As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, the players' auction for the 2024 season took place in December last year, with Australian pacer Mitchell Starc becoming the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 24.75 crore.