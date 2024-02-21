IPL 2024 Likely To Begin From March 22, Says League Chairman Arun Dhumal

NEW DELHI: The 17th edition of the much-anticipated and high-octane Indian Premier League, commonly referred to as the IPL, is set to commence from March 22 onwards, as stated by league chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday.

The IPL chairman mentioned that the entire tournament will be played in India despite the dates likely to clash with the upcoming General Elections.

The schedule for IPL 2024 has not been unveiled yet due to the elections, which are expected to be held in April and May.

Dhumal, while speaking to the press on Tuesday, informed that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be released initially, while the remainder of the roster will be decided only after the dates of the General elections are announced.