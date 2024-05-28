England captain Jos Buttle likely to miss 3rd T20I against Pakistan

Cardiff [UK]: England captain Jos Buttler is set to miss their third T20I clash against Pakistan on Tuesday in Cardiff due to paternity leave.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler returned to his home in London after England went ahead in the series following their 23-run win against Pakistan in the second T20I on Saturday. Buttler and his wife are expecting a child very soon.

On Monday he missed England’s afternoon training session in Cardiff ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday. He will likely miss the third T20I however, it is yet to be seen if he will be available for the final clash of the series at The Oval on Thursday.

Buttler had previously indicated that he would be present during the birth of his child which has raised concerns over his availability in the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup.

England’s T20 World Cup defence will begin against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua. England’s vice-captain, Moeen Ali last week gave his take on the significance of a possible leadership change. “Obviously if it happens, then it’s a great honour - as it always is. I’ll be fine,” Moeen said. (ANI)

