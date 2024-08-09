Fast-finishing Quincy Hall grinds out 400m gold for US at Paris Olympics

PARIS: Quincy Hall of United States crosses the line ahead of Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smithto and Zambia's Muzala Samukonga to win the men's 400 metres final in Paris Olympics.

Quincy Hall produced an incredible late surge to overhaul Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and take a first Olympic 400 metres gold for the United States since 2008 in another scintillating and dramatic race on Wednesday.

Long-striding Hudson-Smith seemed on course to win his country’s first gold over the distance since Chariots of Fire Eric Liddell in the Paris Games 100 years ago, but Hall swept past to win in a personal best 43.40 seconds and give the US their first triumph since LaShawn Merritt in Beijing.

Hudson-Smith bettered his own European record with 43.44 for silver and Zambia's 21-year-old Muzala Samukonga set his second successive national record in Paris with 43.74 to take bronze.

Hall, who took bronze behind Jamaica’s Antonio Watson and Hudson-Smith at last year’s World Championship, looked out of contention coming into the final straight, a distant fourth as Hudson-Smith seemed on course for a first global gold of an injury-plagued career.

The American was still well adrift heading into the last 30 metres but somehow found the energy to drive past everyone and become the fourth-fastest man over the distance, behind world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (43.03), Michael Johnson (43.18) and Butch Reynolds (43.29). Hudson-Smith is now fifth.

Fourth-placed Jereem Richards set a Trinidad and Tobago national record of 43.78 and former Olympic champion Kirani James in fifth was also under 44 seconds in 43.87.

Hudson-Smith, 29, has World silver and bronze and now Olympic silver to his name after a long and often troubled career. Agencies

