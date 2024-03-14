Former Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian raises concerns over McKinney report

New Delhi: Former Cricket Scotland chairman, Tony Brian, has voiced "serious concerns" following the release of the McKinney Report, which uncovered deeply ingrained prejudice towards female staff and players within the organization.

Brian, who chaired Cricket Scotland from 2015 to 2022, acknowledged the necessity of addressing sexism and inequality but urged caution in interpreting the report's conclusions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Brian expressed reservations about the methodology employed in the review, highlighting its reliance on a limited pool of interviewees and a lack of investigative rigor. He questioned the exclusion of certain former staff members from the review process and criticized the report's conclusions drawn solely from questionnaire feedback. IANS

Also Read: City Cricket club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) collect full points in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Also Watch: