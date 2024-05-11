Funding boosted for Australian Institute of Sport ahead of Brisbane Olympics

Canberra: The Australian government has announced a funding boost for the nation’s high-performance sports institute ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday that a 249.7 million Australian dollar (165 million U.S. dollar) upgrade for the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra will give Australian athletes the best chance of winning gold at the 2032 Games.

An independent review of the AIS handed to the government in February recommended that it should remain in Canberra rather than relocate to Brisbane in the lead-up to the Olympics but found its facilities were in need of an upgrade before the Games.

The new funding will go towards building a new high-performance training and testing center, new accommodation and a multi-sport indoor training facility at the existing AIS site in Canberra’s northern suburbs.

“The upcoming Budget will ensure the Australian Institute of Sport remains in the Capital, where it belongs, and ensure it once again becomes the world-leading high-performance center it was designed to be,” Albanese said in a statement. IANS

