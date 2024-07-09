Indian men’s hockey contingent departs with Paris 2024 Olympics in sight

Bengaluru: The Indian men’s hockey team left for Switzerland on Monday, and following three days designed to instill mental toughness, the team will move to the Netherlands to play practice matches. After completing this final block of training the team is scheduled to arrive in the City of Lights on July 20.

“We just completed a gruelling two-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru and after a short detour in Switzerland with Mike Horn, who is reputed for his extreme adventures that conquer his fears, the team will play some practice matches against the Netherlands and Malaysia to ensure we are in the best state of mind and body before we begin our Olympic journey,” the Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said before the team’s departure.

India will begin their Paris 2024 Olympics journey, in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1, respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on August 2. (IANS)

