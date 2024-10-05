Indian Super League: High-flying Jamshedpur FC take on new-look East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC will take on a new-look East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on October 5, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The hosts are currently placed third in the table with six points from three games and have a undefeated record against EBFC in ISL.

After losing out to Odisha FC in their previous game, Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to get back to winning ways against East Bengal, who haven’t enjoyed a proper start to their ISL campaign.

JFC head coach Khalid Jamil is aiming for yet another spirited display when his side takes on the Red and Gold Brigade. “Now, it’s about moving forward and focusing on what lies ahead. Facing them will be another important challenge, but my focus is entirely on preparing my team and getting the best out of them on the pitch. Every match is an opportunity to grow, and we are ready to give our best effort to secure a positive result,” he said.

Jamil added, “Our last game was not up to the mark. We will rectify ourselves and give our best.”

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC find themselves at the bottom with three straight losses and interim head coach Bino George at the helm after the departure of Carles Cuadrat.

Despite its dismal start to the campaign, Bino is confident of his side turning things around soon.

He said, “I have full faith in our players and their quality. They have been working very hard.”

The coach added, “We are a good team and have confidence. We have a style of play and will follow that. No injuries in our team.” IANS

