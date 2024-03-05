Injury Forces Vrinda Dinesh Out of WPL; Uma Chetry Joins UP Warriorz as Replacement

NEW DELHI: A major twist comes, as Vrinda Dinesh, UP Warriorz's lead-off, is forced to leave the active Women's Premier League (WPL) because she hurt her shoulder in a game against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz quickly acted to patch this gap and signed on Uma Chetry, a woman's wicketkeeper-batter from Assam, as her replacement for INR 10 lakhs.
In a significant twist, Vrinda Dinesh, who was snapped up by UP Warriorz for a hefty INR 1.3 crore during the WPL auction, won't return to play. The official WPL statement said, "UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (28th February) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians."
In comes Uma Chetry to fill Vrinda's shoes. She recently played for India A against England A, and she was part of the victorious India A Emerging team that won the 2023 ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup. UP Warriorz hope that she will strengthen their team, offering stability and experience as a wicketkeeper-batter.
In the latest game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stole the spotlight with an all-around winning display, claiming a key 23-run victory over UP Warriorz at RCB's home turf, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB set a high bar with a score of 198/3, and despite fighting hard, UP Warriorz could only tally 175/8.
Alyssa Healy, the leader of UP Warriorz, nailed her game, achieving 55 runs. Yet, the constantly increasing need for run-rate proved too hard to chase. Sophie Molineux seized this opportunity and dismissed Healy, hitting another blow to the Warriorz's hopes. Both Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar put up a solid fight, managing a 41-run partnership. Still, RCB clinched the victory, demonstrating powerful performance in batting and bowling.
As the WPL moves forward, the role of Uma Chetry in UP Warriorz comes to the forefront. She brings a unique energy to the team and fresh promise of winning as the tournament continues.
