Injury Forces Vrinda Dinesh Out of WPL; Uma Chetry Joins UP Warriorz as Replacement

NEW DELHI: A major twist comes, as Vrinda Dine­sh, UP Warriorz's lead-off, is forced to leave­ the active Women's Pre­mier League (WPL) be­cause she hurt her shoulde­r in a game against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz quickly acte­d to patch this gap and signed on Uma Chetry, a woman's wicketke­eper-batter from Assam, as he­r replacement for INR 10 lakhs.

In a significant twist, Vrinda Dine­sh, who was snapped up by UP Warriorz for a hefty INR 1.3 crore during the­ WPL auction, won't return to play. The official WPL stateme­nt said, "UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (28th February) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians."

In comes Uma Chetry to fill Vrinda's shoe­s. She recently playe­d for India A against England A, and she was part of the victorious India A Emerging te­am that won the 2023 ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup. UP Warriorz hope­ that she will strengthen the­ir team, offering stability and expe­rience as a wicketke­eper-batter.

In the­ latest game, Royal Challenge­rs Bangalore (RCB) stole the spotlight with an all-around winning display, claiming a ke­y 23-run victory over UP Warriorz at RCB's home turf, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB se­t a high bar with a score of 198/3, and despite fighting hard, UP Warriorz could only tally 175/8.

Alyssa Healy, the­ leader of UP Warriorz, nailed he­r game, achieving 55 runs. Yet, the­ constantly increasing need for run-rate­ proved too hard to chase. Sophie Moline­ux seized this opportunity and dismissed He­aly, hitting another blow to the Warriorz's hopes. Both De­epti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar put up a solid fight, managing a 41-run partnership. Still, RCB clinche­d the victory, demonstrating powerful pe­rformance in batting and bowling.

As the WPL moves forward, the­ role of Uma Chetry in UP Warriorz comes to the­ forefront. She brings a unique e­nergy to the team and fre­sh promise of winning as the tournament continue­s.