Left-arm fast bowler Barinder Sran announces retirement from all forms of the game

New Delhi: Left-arm fast bowler Barinder Sran, who played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016, has announced retirement from all forms of the game. In all, he picked 13 wickets while representing India in both white-ball formats.

“As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences. Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honour of representing India in 2016.”

“Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey.”

Sran represented Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians (became a member of the 2019 edition winning team) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, picking 18 wickets in 24 matches at an economy rate of 9.40. He was initially a boxer at the Bhiwani Boxing Club, which produced 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh. IANS

