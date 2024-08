Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Adarsha Jatiya Vidyalaya of Kamrup (M) advanced to the next round in the Pilik Choudhury Football defeating Sonapur Bodo Medium High School of Karbi Anglong by 7-0 at Sonapur on Wednesday. While Bisesh Rai and Bitu Handique scored twice, Dhruba Gogoi, Kpharamdhu Goyary and Abhinash Gogoi were the other scorers.

