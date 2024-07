Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Adarshya Jatiya Vidyalaya of Kamrup (M) defeated Saptagram Academy HS School by 6-0 in the Pilik Choudhury Football which kicked off today at Sonapur. While Bisesh Rai scored four goals, Bitu Handique and Kharmru Goyary were the other scorers.

Also Read: Betkuchi High School Clinches NN Singha Memorial U-17 Girls' Football Title with 4-1 Victory

Also Watch: