AG Odisha lift India Audit & Accounts Department East Zone Cricket title defeats AG Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AG Odisha lifted the India Audit & Accounts Department East Zone Cricket title defeating AG Assam in the final by 74 runs at the Nehru Stadium here today. The closing ceremony was attended by Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary of BCCI, as Chief Guest. Rajendra Singh, Joint Secretary of Assam Cricket Association, and Convenor of the Tournament K S Gopinath Narayan also attended the event and gave away the prizes.

AG Assam and AG Odisha qualified for the Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament which will be held at Kolkata from April 3.

Brief scores: AG Odisha 135-5 (20 overs), Subhranshu Senapati (53), Pratik Das 52, Tejinder Singh 2-16, AG Assam 61 (15.2 overs), Rishav Das 23, Debabrata Pradhan 3-8, Govinda Poddar 2-16.

Individual Awards: Man of the Final: Subhranshu Senapati (AG Odisha).

Player of the Tournament: Subhranshu S.Senapati (AG Odisha), Best Bowler: Mrinmoy Dutta (AG Assam ), Best Batter: Aniruddha Saha (AG Assam ).

Also Read: Former Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian raises concerns over McKinney report

Also Watch: