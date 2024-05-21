Guwahati: All Assam Inter District Boccia Championships Conclude

GUWAHATI: The 2nd All Assam Inter District Boccia Championships was held at Udayachal Boccia Training Centre in Guwahati on Saturday.
The event was organized by the Paralympic Association of Assam in association with Udayachal (A Jadav Chandra Bhuyan Memorial Trust).
Chief Patron of Paralympic Association of Assam Riniki Bhuyan Sharma was the chief guest in the award ceremony and she also gave away the prizes to the medal winners.
Rajib Dey, the General Secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam, also congratulated the winners on their achievements.
Earlier, Member of Paralympic Association of Assam Sutapa Chakraborty was elected unopposed as the executive member of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the year 2024-28 during its election held in New Delhi on Saturday.
Devendra and Jayawant Hammanawar was also elected unopposed in the post of president and secretary general of the association.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, the Paralympic Association of Assam gave away the Assam Achiever’s Award 2023 to the national medal winners from the state in its Annual General Meeting held in Guwahati.
The Nine para-athletes who received the honours were Chiranjita Bharali, Anishmita Konwar, Sahana Begum, Anowar Sikdar, Sajida Begum, Rita Das, Saurab Thakur, Jagadish Basumatary and Gitartha Sharma.
ALSO READ: Munu Deka to lead Guwahati in All Assam Junior Women Inter District Hockey Championship
ALSO WATCH: