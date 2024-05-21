Guwahati: All Assam Inter District Boccia Championships Conclude

GUWAHATI: The 2nd All Assam Inter District Boccia Championships was held at Udayachal Boccia Training Centre in Guwahati on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Paralympic Association of Assam in association with Udayachal (A Jadav Chandra Bhuyan Memorial Trust).

Chief Patron of Paralympic Association of Assam Riniki Bhuyan Sharma was the chief guest in the award ceremony and she also gave away the prizes to the medal winners.

Rajib Dey, the General Secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam, also congratulated the winners on their achievements.