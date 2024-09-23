Assam: All Assam prize money football tournament begins at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The first All Assam prize money football tournament started on Sunday at Pertabghur Tea Estate Playground under the initiative of Biswanath branch of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in collaboration with the Pertabghur, Mukhargarh and Sadharu units. Numaligarh Tea Estate beat Morning Club, Dhemaji by 4-2 in tie-breaker in the opening match. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at the scheduled time.

Earlier, the match was inaugurated by Hridayesh Chhetri, Senior Manager of Pertabghur Tea Estate.

Also Read: Narrow win for Rajbari Athletic Club over New Star Club in GSA B Division Football

Also Watch: