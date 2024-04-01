Assam win five medals in 32nd National Para Swimming

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won five medals, two of them gold, in 32nd National Para Swimming held at Gwalior today. Yesmina Khatun collected a gold and a silver in sub junior girls category. Krishna Das collected the other gold medal in the junior boy’s category. On the other hand Anowar Sikdar bagged silver in the men’s event and Sajida Begum won a bronze in the women’s section.

Also Read: Bengal, Assam take top 2 places in Khelo India Asmita Junior Girls Swimming competition

Also Watch: