Assam win four medals in Indian Round Archery in 68th Nadya Kheda

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won four medals in the Indian Round Archery in 68th Nadya Kheda, Gujarat on Tuesday. Among the four medals one is gold, one is silver and other two are bronze, The medal winners in various categories are: Rajpallab Gogoi, Anubhab Dutta, Pragyan Gogoi and Mandip Tanmoy Nayak.

Also Read: Abhigyan Bhattacharjee wins bronze in NTPC National Ranking Sub Junior Archery Championship

Also Watch: