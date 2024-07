Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The East Zone Sub Junior Hockey Championship will be held in Guwahati from July 24. Altogether, seven teams will participate in this tournament and they are Jharkhand, Manipur, Bengal, Mizoram, Odisha, Bihar and host Assam. Competitions will be held in the Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in both boys and girls categories.

