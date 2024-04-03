Final round of Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament from Thursday in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament will be held in Guwahati from April 4. Altogether, 12 teams are qualified for the final round, and they are divided into four groups. The matches will be held in three different venues-ACA Stadium Complex, Amingaon Cricket Ground, and Judges Field. Guwahati, placed in group ‘B’, will face Barpeta in their opening game on April 5.

Groups: A: Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Nagaon. B: Barpeta, Guwahati and Morigaon. C-Bongaigaon, Jorhat and ACA Cricket Academy. D: Lakhipur, Silchar and Udalguri.

