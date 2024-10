Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former State tennis player Joy Jyoti Chowdhury passed away in the city on Sunday. He was 78. A good tennis player in his days, Joy turned out for State team in national level meets on several occasions. The Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA) president Kalyan Kumar Das condoled the death and also recalled his enormous contribution to the game of tennis.

