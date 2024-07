Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: RG Baruah U-16 (Boys) Inter District Cricket will begin in various parts of the state from July 10. Altogether eight venues will be used to conduct the preliminary matches of the competition. Guwahati, placed in Head Quarter Zone, will face Secretary XI on the opening day of the competition and the two-day game will be held at Goalpara.

