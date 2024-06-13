Guwahati To Face Tezpur In Semifinals Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will take on Tezpur in the first semi final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket from Thursday. The three-day match will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

Guwahati Sports Association will fulfill the role of hosts for both the semi finals and final of the competition and all three matches will be held at the same venue.

In the second semi final, Tinsukia will lock horns against NFRSA and the game will begin from June 16. The final will be a four-day tie and will kick off on June 21.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Sports Association have named their squad for the upcoming semi final match against Tezpur in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket.

The players included in the squad are Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Kunal Sarma, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Pradyun Saikia, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dharani Rabha, Subham Mandal, Pushparaj Sharma, Ayushman Malakar, Diwiz Pathak, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Ronit Akhter, Rajveer Singh and Rohit Singh.

Saahil Jain has been named as the captain while Kunal Sarma will fulfill the role of vice-captain. This team will be coached by former IPL player Abu Nechim Ahmed with Rajib Rajbongshi serving as the team manager.

