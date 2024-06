Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Harvest Sports Club will organize the Super Seven Football Cup 2024 from July 25. The competition will be held at the Farm Gate Field in the city. Around 500 players from 48 teams are expected to take part in the 7-a-side football competition. The winning team will receive a cash award of Rs 20,000 and the runner-up side will earn Rs.10,000.

