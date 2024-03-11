Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) East Zone cricket from Tuesday in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) East Zone Cricket Tournament will be held at Nehru Stadium in the city from March 12. Six teams from the East zone namely AG Bengal, AG Tripura, AG Odisha, AG Jharkhand, AG Bihar and host AG Assam will take part in the competition. K S Gopinath Narayan, Principal Accountant General of Assam and Subhrahjit Saikia, former first class cricketer, will attend the opening ceremony as guests.

