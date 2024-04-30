Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals begins preparation for their two home games in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: With under three weeks to go for the Rajasthan Royals’ homecoming to Guwahati where they host Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise’s management team has been leading operational work at the ACA Stadium in the city to welcome back passionate cricket enthusiasts to watch their favourite players in action.

The team, which is currently on top of the IPL 2024 points table with eight wins and 16 points from their opening nine matches, is scheduled to arrive in the city on May 13 after playing three more away matches in Hyderabad (May 2), Delhi May 7) and Chennai (May 12). To get the iconic ACA Stadium in its prime condition, Rajasthan Royals’ Chief Executive Officer, Jake Lush McCrum, along with members of the Royals’ management team, have been outlining and executing various preparatory elements.

Commenting on the team’s return to the NorthEast, Lush McCrum said, “We are incredibly excited to be coming back to Guwahati to play two more home matches, and are focused on how we can provide our passionate supporters in the NorthEast region with the best possible match day viewing experience. The ACA Stadium is one of the best in the country, and we are working together to create the atmosphere that our players loved playing here last season.”

Royals CEO also elaborated on the initiatives the franchise has planned to make the IPL experience more accessible than ever for the fans. He said, “We have a host of initiatives planned within Guwahati, in Assam and the entire NorthEast region to create a real buzz about the Royals coming back to their home. We are activating local malls, educational institutions, restaurants and more to provide an insight into what to expect when we take the field on May 15 and May 19. We are also going to be running competitions for fans which provide them the opportunity to earn themselves money-can’t-buy experiences.”

