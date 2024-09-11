Kokrajhar prepares for hosting 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet in November

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: After hosting 133rd Durand Cup, Kokrajhar is preparing for hosting 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet, 2024 in November next in Kokrajhar. A meeting of the Organizing Committee was held on Monday at Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) with MLA and the chairman of the Organizing Committee Lawrence Islary in the chair.

The Organizing Committee was formed with MLA Lawrence Islary as the chairman and KDSA Secretary Premjit Narzary as convenor. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and Cabinet Minister UG Brahma are taken as chief patrons while Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary Lok Sabha MP-Joyanta Basumatary, Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Sports EM of BTC Daobaisa Boro, EM Arup Kr Dey and Principal Secretary Akash Deep have been taken as the patrons.

Talking to media persons, the chairman of the Organizing Committee and MLA Lawrence Islary said, Kokrajhar had yet again prepared to host the 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet scheduled to be held from November 23 to 26 in Kokrajhar town. He said Kokrajhar hosted the All-Assam Master’s Athletic Meet in 2000 and after 24 years, it has been preparing to host the mega sports meet for a second time. He said 2,600 participants from across the state will take part in the competition for which different sub committees have been formed for smooth conduct of the sports meet.

There will be enormous programmes in Kokrajhar in November and December right from sports meet to winter session of Assam Assembly at BTC Assembly Hall and other programmes. He further said arrangements would be made according to the number of participants. He called upon all the sectional sub committees to work responsibly for the grand success of the sports meet.

