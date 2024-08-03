Nazareth defeats Mingmang Nalbari to lift U-15 Pilik Choudhury Football title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nazareth Model High School of Dima Hasao lifted the U-15 Pilik Choudhury Football title defeating Mingmang Nalbari HS School of Dhemaji by 4-1 in the final held at Sonapur on Friday. Samraj Dibragede scored a hat-trick and Ephraim L Thiek was the other scorer for the winning team. Sunil Rai reduced one for Mingmang Nalbari HS School. Nazareth Model High School will now represent Assam in the forthcoming Subroto Cup Football.

