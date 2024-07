Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nripendra Narayan Singha U-17 Girls Football Competition will kick off at Sonapur on July 25. Altogether 35 teams will participate in the four-day competition. The winner of this meet will represent Assam in the Subroto Cup Football which will be held in Delhi from august 5.

