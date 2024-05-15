Obituary: Manjula Goswami

Manjula Goswami, who became known as Manjula Sharma after marriage, was a state level badminton player who came out of a tea garden near Jorhat district. She emerged as an accomplished badminton player at a time when there were more difficulties than facilities when it came to sports.

Manjula Sharma, who stayed in the hostel of Shillong and studied at The Pine Mount School, practised badminton regularly in parallel with her studies.

Due to her perseverance, she was able to win the best player award in district level competitions, then in state level competitions. Later, she got opportunity to represent Assam twice in national level competitions. First time in Madras (Chennai) in 1971 and second time in 1975.

Although she took her away from badminton court after her marriage in 1977, the government awarded her sports pension.

On May 15, 2023, Manjula breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati after suffering a stroke. Her husband and two sons pray to God for eternal peace of her soul on her first death anniversary.

- Sunil Sharma

