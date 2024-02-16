Ranji Trophy: Assam to face Mumbai from today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Mumbai in their last group League match in the Ranji Trophy in Mumbai from Friday. Assam, collected eight points from their six outings, are already out from the title race. On the other hand Mumbai are now at the top of the Elite Group ‘B’ points table with 30 points from six matches.

Last time both the teams faced each other in Ranji Trophy in last season in Guwahati and Mumbai won the tie by an innings and 128 runs.

