Tengapara Cricket Club, Super Touch win at Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Tengapara Cricket Club and Super Touch Club registered victories in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges field here today. Tengapara Cricket Club defeated Cricket Club of Dibrugarh by 26 runs. The match witnessed three half centuries. On the other hand Super Touch Club in the other game of the day beat Biswanath Blue Warriors by 9 wickets.

Brief scores: Biswanath Blue Warriors vs Super Touch Club- Biswanath Blue Warriors 48-8 (5 overs), Siddhartha Sankar Baruah 20, Rabi Chetry 3-7 Sidharth Sarmah 2-16; Super Touch Club 49-1 (3.4 overs), Hirakjyoti Deka 22 no, Swaraj Borah 16 no.

Tengapara Cricket Club vs Cricket Club of Dibrugarh: Tengapara Cricket Club 174-5 (20 overs)- Nihar Deka 53, Pradip Sankar 50; Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 148-9 (20 overs), Rajat Khan 65, Manjeet Deka 26 no, Samrat Biswas 3-14, Nihar Deka 3-23, Kankan Kalita 2-35.

