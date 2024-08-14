Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges to begin next month: Report

New Delhi: Manchester City’s day of reckoning seems to be near as the hearing for the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations is set to begin September, says a report.

The planned independent commission, which is scheduled to last ten weeks, is set to begin as soon as a month’s time. If the side is found guilty of the worst breaches, the defending Premier League chances face the threat of being relegated.

The case is set to begin in September unless there are any legal delays. With the hearing set to last 10 weeks, that would mean that the ruling will be made in early 2025 in the middle of the upcoming Premier League season further raising cause for concern for the side that has won the last four Premier League titles, according to a report by ‘The Times’.

The alleged rule violations include failing to submit accurate financial data for nine respective seasons, withholding information about former manager Roberto Mancini’s compensation during his four seasons at the team from 2009 to 2013, not co-operating with an investigation and handing over documents as required over five seasons from 2018-19 to 2022-23, and failing to disclose compensation information of former players, including Yaya Toure over the course of six seasons, from 2010 to 2015–16. IANS

