Moreno goes for win in last Champions League group clash

MADRID: Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno insists his side can't afford to sit back and play for a draw when they take on Atalanta away in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.



Villarreal travel to the Italian city of Bergamo knowing a point will see them into the last 16 of the competition, but defeat would see them knocked out of the tournament and perhaps out of Europe entirely depending on the result of the other game in the group between Manchester United and Young Boys.

Moreno has just returned after injury, but the striker ruled out playing for a draw against a rival that is in excellent form in Serie A.

"We have to be positive, concentrate on enjoying the moment and respecting our rival, but we have to go out convinced that we can win."

"A draw is good enough for us, but our mentality should be to go out and win from the first moment, we can't speculate with the result as it's an exciting game and we have a lot at stake," commented Moreno in Spanish sports paper, Diario AS. IANS

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: From Sangeet to Mehendi, Itinerary Out

Also Watch:

