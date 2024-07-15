Never thought we will debut together, says Abhishek Sharma on debuting alongside Riyan Parag

Harare: Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag have been together since U19 days and even went on to win the 2018 U19 World Cup trophy as members of the Indian team. Six years later, paths of Abhishek and Riyan crossed again in Indian colours when the duo got to make their senior India men’s T20I debuts on tour of Zimbabwe.

After India won fifth and final T20I by 42 runs to win series 4-1, Abhishek told broadcasters how he never imagined he would make his international debut alongside Riyan. “Last few games it was pretty good for bowling and as Riyan said after the 1st game we all woke up.”

“Positive was the next match was next day so we did not think have time to think too much. We were talking about this in the IPL, if we get our caps it will be a dream come true. We never thought we will debut together. We spoke about it long back and it happened,” said Abhishek.

Riyan, too, echoed in same vein. “Feels great. After the 1st game everyone woke up and we were clinical after that. Really proud of the boys and enjoyed it to the max. We (him and Abhishek) opened our jerseys together.”

“I went to his room, he opened it first and then I did. We played the 2018 World Cup together and next 6 years we did not play, now we are playing. Doing it with him was pretty special.”

In the series, Abhishek made a good impression with a 47-ball century and even picked some wickets with his left-arm spin bowling. “Special mention to Shubman (Gill) and coaches for trusting in my bowling after the first two games, where I did not bowl well also.”

“I'm working hard on my bowling and it's good to have the backing from the management. We all saw (World Championship of Legends final) and it is always special when you play Pakistan and even more so when it's a final, congrats to my mentor (Yuvraj Singh).”

Riyan was involved in a crucial 65-run stand off 56 balls for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Sanju Samson, who made a 45-ball 58 on Sunday. “I had a chat with Sanju bhaiyya and spoke that now we had to build a RR (Rajasthan Royals) partnership. Once we had wickets in the end, we could go like hell and it was a tricky wicket, glad we could do well.”

He signed off by saying playing under Shubman Gill’s leadership was fun for him. “It has been fun, we have played age group together, under-16. He has been like a captain even when he was not captain. In the field he has been exceptional.” IANS

